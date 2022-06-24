At the event (Photo: VNA)

– A mass performance of more than 380 practitioners took place in Sapa resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on June 24 to mark the 8th International Yoga Day.The performance lasted for 30 minutes in light rain and frog, attracting a huge crowd of tourists.Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Trong Hai said it is the first time the date is celebrated in the province, encouraging more people to practice and contribution to foster the friendship exchange and cultural cooperation between Lao Cai and the Indian Embassy as well as Indian localities.He expected the celebration to become an annual event in Sapa in the time to come.Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma affirmed that the embassy and Lao Cai shared a growing collaboration over the past years.Earlier, on June 23, Lao Cai held a series of activities to celebrate the date such as a yoga space exhibition, and a yoga exchange festival.Recognising its universal appeal, on December 2014, the United Nations designated 21 June as the International Day of Yoga with Resolution 69/131, following the proposal of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga./.