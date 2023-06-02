Lao Cai looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners
Chairman of the People's Committee of northern Lao Cai province Trinh Xuan Truong on June 2 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, during which he showed the locality’s desire to further promote cooperation with Japanese partners.
Chairman of the People's Committee of northern Lao Cai province Trinh Xuan Truong (R) receives Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio. (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) - Chairman of the People's Committee of northern Lao Cai province Trinh Xuan Truong on June 2 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, during which he showed the locality’s desire to further promote cooperation with Japanese partners.
Truong briefed the guest on the province's socio-economic development, as well as its potential and advantages, expressing his hope that the Government and the Embassy of Japan will connect and promote the establishment of friendship and cooperation between Lao Cai and Japanese prefectures and cities which share similarities with the Vietnamese locality.
He suggested the Embassy and related organisations support and create conditions for Japanese investors and enterprises to invest in the northern province in in the supporting and processing industries, and high-tech manufacturing, electronic components, mining and deep processing of minerals; and agricultural production and food processing for export.
According to Truong, since 2006, Lao Cai has implemented 14 official development assistance (ODA) projects worth 9.8 million USD funded by the Japanese Government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The projects mainly focuses on the fields of agriculture and rural development, transport, rural water and electricity supply, school facilities and classroom equipment. All the projects have proven effective.
The host and guest also discussed the organisation of activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan, proposing to hold a "Meet Japan" conference in Lao Cai in 2023.
For his part, Takio showed his impression at Lao Cai’s potential, strengths, natural landscapes, historical and cultural values and comprehensive, important achievements in socio-economic development.
Noting Lao Cai's proposals, the diplomat stressed that there are many opportunities for Lao Cai and Japanese localities and businesses to expand investment cooperation.
He promised that the Embassy will increase the provision of information related to Lao Cai to Japanese firms, towards expanding cooperation with Lao Cai in trade, tourism, education, and high-quality human resource training./.