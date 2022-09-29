Lao Cai receive 110 Vietnamese nationals from Chinese authorities
Border guards at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, the northern province of Lao Cai, received 110 Vietnamese nationals handed over by the Hekou border checkpoint of China on September 28.
Authorities of Vietnam and China handle procedures before handing over the Vietnamese citizens on September 28. (Photo: VNA)
The citizens, comprising 69 males and 41 females aged 19 - 42, come from 17 localities.
Many of them had illegally entered China and worked for some production workshops in China’s Guangdong and Guangxi provinces.
Chinese authorities detained and returned them to Vietnam after examining and finding them lack valid papers.
At the Lao Cai International Border Gate, border guards carried out verification and transferred the citizens to relevant agencies in line with legal regulations./.