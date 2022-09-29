Society Households in saltwater affected Ca Mau to access to clean water More than 1,000 households in areas affected by drought and saline intrusion in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be provided with clean water through a clean water supply system project which was officially inaugurated on September 27.

Society German Unity Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a meeting on September 28 to celebrate the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3).