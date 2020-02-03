Lao Cai suspends trains to China due to coronavirus outbreak
The operation of the trains from the northern border province of Lao Cai to China was suspended on February 3 as efforts are intensified against coronavirus outbreak.
Lao Cai (VNA) – The operation of the trains from the northern border province of Lao Cai to China was suspended on February 3 as efforts are intensified against coronavirus outbreak.
The provincial railway transport unit also established a steering committee on the prevention and control of coronavirus with 16 members.
Do Thi Gam, head of the provincial railway station, said the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC decided to suspend Trains SP1 and SP2 linking Hanoi and Lao Cai from February 1-3.
The Hanoi – Lao Cai Trains SP3 and SP4 still run as scheduled.
Also on February 3, Vietnam confirmed eight cases of coronavirus infection.
As of 7:30am the same day, the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 362, including 361 in China and one in the Philippines. A total of 17,387 people around the globe have been confirmed infected with the virus, including 17,205 in China, according to the Ministry of Health./.