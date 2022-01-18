Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – As temperatures are plummeting to below zero degree Celsius on January 18, hoarfrost has blanketed the top of Mount Fansipan – the highest peak in Indochina – in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.



This is the fourth time such a rare weather phenomenon has appeared in the area since the beginning of winter. Lower temperatures and thicker layers of ice crystals on the mountain have been forecast for the evening of January 18 and the morning of January 19.



Hoarfrost is dangerous as it can cause damage to crops and livestock by inhibiting the growth and development of plants.



In the highlands of Lao Cai, the phenomenon often occurs during the winter months, especially in December, January and February./.