Business Gia Lai province to expand macadamia cultivation The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai will expand macadamia cultivation by growing the nut in coffee plantations and forests, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam, US seek business opportunities amid COVID-19 Vietnamese and US firms sought ways to overcome economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during an online trade exchange event on July 15.

Business Corporate sustainability key to enterprise resilience after pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.