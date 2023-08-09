The Vietnam women's volleyball team at the VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup 2019 (Photo: nhandan.vn) The Vietnam women's volleyball team at the VTV International Women’s Volleyball Cup 2019 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Vietnam Television (VTV) International Women’s Volleyball Cup will be held in the northern province of Lao Cai from August 19-26 after a three- year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams from Vietnam, Australia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Japan and the Republic of Korea taking part.

The teams will compete in a round-robin format. In total, the 2023 VTV Cup will have 24 matches.

As the host, Lao Cai has renovated and upgraded several facilities of the provincial gymnasium complex in order to ensure overall success of the event.



The Lao Cai Departments of Culture and Sports, and Tourism have proactively worked with the VTV to promote the province’s tourism on mass media.

VTV Cup 2023 will be the last tournament of the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team before starting the competition at the ASIAD 19 taking place from September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

The VTV International Women's Volleyball Cup is an international volleyball tournament for women organised by the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV), and sponsored by the VTV. The cup was established in 2004 and held every year. From 2020 to 2022, the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.

