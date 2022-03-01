Lao Cai to welcome 4 million tourists in 2022
The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is working to host some 4 million visitors and get more than 15 trillion VND (657.6 million USD) from tourism in 2022, according to its freshly issued culture-tourism development plan for 2020 – 2025.
Tourists at Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa (Source: VNA)
To realise the goal, the province will to focus on developing tourism infrastructure, products, human resources; stepping up promotion activities; and building suitable plans, mechanisms, and policies.
Lao Cai is mobilising capital and completing procedures to accelerate the progress of big projects like the Sa Pa airport and a road connecting the Noi Bai – Lao Cai highway and Sa Pa, a popular holiday town which has long been among the country’s leading destinations.
This year, the province plans to build a system of its typical festival and spiritual tourism products such as the Sa Pa love market, Bac Ha white plateau festival, rose - wine festival, and snow festival. It will also foster a range of tourism products regarding sports, adventure, nature exploration, wet market culture, and resort, among others. In addition, capital will be channeled into the conservation of the cultural space and architecture of the local Vang Leng hamlet, home to the Nung ethnic minority in Muong Khuong district.
Another priority work is expanding links with other major tourism hubs like Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City for exploiting luxury mountain resort and beach tourism; and with Luang Prabang city in Laos and Chiang Mai in Thailand for developing specific products.
In February, approximately 245,250 holidaymakers came to Lao Cai, up 261.2 percent from January. The February tourism revenue was about 993.9 billion VND, a monthly increase of 373.3./.