Destinations Pomelo blossoms decorate Hanoi streets In these days of early March, when the cold is swept away and the sunlight has come, pomelo blossoms are in full bloom.

Travel International arrivals to Vietnam surge in first two months Vietnam welcomed 49,200 foreign tourists in the first two months of 2022, representing a year-on-year surge of 71.7 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on February 28.

Travel Continued efforts to protect Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands’ province of Gia Lai is home to one of two biosphere reserves in Vietnam to have secured official recognition from the UNESCO. This is a source of pride for the locality in particular and Vietnam in general. Inside the Kon Ha Nung Biosphere Reserve, rangers work hard to protect its rich resources.

Travel Con Dao charms visitors with changing catappa leaves When Spring arrives, the sky becomes clearer as the sun breaks through white clouds, and is also the start of the season when the leaves on catappa trees on the island district change colour, creating a poetic and charming scene.