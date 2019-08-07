Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on August 6 arrested two men for smuggling ten bricks of heroin (about 3.5 kg) (Source: baolaocai.vn

– Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on August 6 arrested two men for smuggling ten bricks of heroin (about 3.5 kg).Sen. Lieut. Colonel Do Tuan Son, head of Lao Cai city’s police division, said on August 7 that the arrestees are Sung A Nhia, born in 1987 and residing in Nam Chua commune, Nam Bo district, Dien Bien province, and Thao Seo Su, born in 1990 and residing in Sin Cheng commune, Si Ma Cai district, Lao Cai province.The police seized the suspects in Pho Moi ward, Lao Cai city, and found the drugs in their backpack.The men confessed that they bought the heroin from China and intended to sell it for 1.5 billion VND (64,500 USD).In June, Lao Cai’s police also caught three men who illegally transported 16 bricks of heroin in Muong Khuong district.This was an inter-provincial and trans-national drug trafficking ring from Laos to the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and via Lao Cai to China.-VNA