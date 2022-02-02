Politics Top 10 prominent events of Vietnam in 2021 selected by VNA The 13th National Party Congress, changes to the anti-pandemic strategy, and efforts to maintain some growth pillars are among the events that have shaped Vietnam in 2021. The following are the top 10 domestic events selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader makes Tet visit to Hanoi’s officials, people Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made a Tet visit to officials and people of Hanoi on the eve of the Lunar New Year (January 31), during which he said Hanoi should strive to lead the country in all aspects, deserving its status as the national political, administrative centre.

Politics Chilean ambassador impressed with Vietnam’s Tet traditions Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Patricio Becker has shared his feelings about the first time he has welcomed a Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in the country, saying despite changes in society, traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese people have still been upheld and brought into play.