Lao, Cambodian students mark traditional New Year in Kon Tum province
An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) – Lao and Cambodian students at Da Nang University’s branch in Kon Tum province celebrated their countries’ traditional New Year festival during an event held on April 14.
The event, held by the Kon Tum People’s Committee, the university, and the Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia Friendship Association, was also intended to introduce the traditional festival, called Bunpimay in Laos and Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia, to other students at the school and local people of the Central Highlands province.
This is an annual activity aimed at increasing exchanges among Lao, Cambodian and Vietnamese students, thereby helping enhance friendship and mutual understanding among the three countries’ peoples.
Nguyen Phi Hung, Acting Rector of Da Nang University’s branch in Kon Tum, said there are more than 160 Lao and 17 Cambodian students studying at the faculty, noting that the school has always created every possible condition for them to learn and self-improve over the years.
On this occasion, the Kon Tum administration, the university, and the friendship association sent gifts and best wishes to the foreign students./.