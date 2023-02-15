General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A meeting to further deepen the friendship, solidarity and long-term strategic cooperation between the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) was held in Vientiane on February 14.

The event saw the presence of General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the CPP and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

At the event, Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated the CPP for its outstanding achievements in its national construction and development over the recent past, as well as Cambodia's successful performance of its role as the ASEAN rotating chair in 2022.

The two sides praised the outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, and agreed that Hun Sen's attendance at the summit will be an important milestone in the contributions to the strengthening of the sound traditional friendship and long-term comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two parties.

In addition, they also consented to continue to strengthening the relationship between the two parties, states and people of the two countries, contributing to consolidating peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of two cooperation documents between the two parties./.