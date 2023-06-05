The capital Vientiane of Laos is encouraging the use of electric vehicles in a bid to reduce environmental pollution. (Photo:jclao.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – As fuel prices continue to rise, promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as well as installing charging stations in the capital Vientiane of Laos is considered a solution to reducing environmental pollution in the future.



Somkham Thoummavongsa, head of Vientiane's Department of Energy and Mines, said currently 20 charging stations are available in the capital city, which plans to build more in over 50 other sites in the locality. Previously, electric buses have been put into operation to serve the travel needs of the people, he said.

Using electric vehicles not only lessens the economic burden but also contributes to reducing environmental pollution and traffic accidents as well as building a green, clean and beautiful Vientiane.

The Lao Government has set a goal for electric vehicles to make up at least 1% of the total number of vehicles in society and reach at least 30% by 2030.

To realise that goal, Laos has adopted preferential policies to prioritise the use of electric vehicles such as not restricting the import or reducing the road use fee by 30% for electric vehicles compared to those using petrol and oil of the same type./.