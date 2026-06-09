Politics

Lao communications official praises Vietnam’s hosting of ASEAN Future Forum

The Lao official stressed that Vietnam holds a central position and plays a particularly important role in advancing regional cooperation initiatives, including the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

Khammone Chanthachith, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Khammone Chanthachith, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Liaoning (VNA) – Khammone Chanthachith, Deputy Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Training of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, has commended Vietnam’s organisation of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 and highlighted the country’s increasingly prominent role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Media Cooperation Forum in Shenyang of China’s Liaoning province, Khammone noted that this year marks the third consecutive year that Vietnam has hosted the important regional event.

He described the forum’s theme as highly meaningful, reflecting ASEAN’s forward-looking vision while embodying the region’s shared aspirations for peace, development, and improved living standards for its people.

The Lao official stressed that Vietnam holds a central position and plays a particularly important role in advancing regional cooperation initiatives, including the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

According to Khammone, Vietnam possesses several notable advantages, foremost among them its strategic geographical location and coastline stretching more than 3,200 kilometres, which provides favourable conditions for maritime economic development, trade, and regional connectivity.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s strong economic performance, noting that the country has maintained impressive growth rates widely recognised by the international community. He expressed his confidence that Vietnam would continue to achieve significant progress in the years ahead.

Khammone praised Vietnam’s stable political and social environment, describing it as an important foundation for sustainable development and expanded international cooperation.

He added that Vietnam’s foreign policy of peace, independence, and proactive international integration has helped strengthen links with fellow ASEAN members and global partners.

The Lao official also pointed to Vietnam’s young and dynamic workforce, together with its wealth of scenic attractions and tourism resources, which continue to enhance the country’s appeal to international visitors and investors alike.

Expressing his expectations for this year’s AFF, Khammone believed the event would continue to make a positive contribution to promoting dialogue, strengthening solidarity, cooperation, and connectivity among member states, and helping to advance the building of a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable ASEAN Community, with people placed firmly at its centre./.

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