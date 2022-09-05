Lao Deputy PM highlights role of diplomacy in growing relations with Vietnam
Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith has held in high regard the role and contribution of diplomacy to the Vietnam – Laos friendly relations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (July 18, 1977 – 2022) and the 45th year of their signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Laos and Vietnam have a special and great friendship, he told the Phnom Penh-based Vietnam News Agency correspondent, adding that the two countries have together achieved remarkable accomplishments in all areas, from politics, defence-security to economy over the six-decade history of the relationship.
Particularly highlighting the cooperation between the two foreign ministries, Kommasith said the two sides have maintained close contact through regular political consultations and high-level exchanges.
The Lao official held that the foreign ministries’ partnership has produced good results, bringing practical benefits for people of both sides. They have organised bilateral meetings on a regular basis to compare views on regional and global issues prior to advising Parties and State leaders, he added./.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (left) and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith sign an agreement between the two ministries. (Photo: VNA)He noted that the ministries act as consulting bodies in external affairs for leaders of the two Parties, States and Governments; and also strategic planners in diplomacy and international cooperation, coordinating efforts to implement major agreements between the two countries.
