Politics Lao leader calls on Lao, Vietnamese people to nurture special relationship General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on September 5 called on people of Laos and Vietnam to exert efforts to continue protecting and developing the special relationship between the two countries.

Politics Ambassador: Vietnam, Laos determined to foster relations No matter how the world situation changes, the Party and State of Vietnam, together with the Party and State of Laos, always strives and stays determined to cultivate their relationship, both in width and depth, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has said.

Politics Diplomacy plays great role in growth of Vietnam-Laos ties: Ambassador Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Laos have shown its important role in and significant contributions to the development of the great friendship between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has stated.

