Lao Deputy PM receives Vietnam Red Cross Society President
Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun hosted a reception for President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee Bui Thi Hao in Vientiane on October 27.
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoun hosted a reception for President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa in Vientiane on October 27.
Welcoming the VRC delegation’s visit, the Lao Deputy PM held that it will make important contributions to the celebration of the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 45 years of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
The visit will also help foster the cooperation and mutual support between the VRC and the Laos Red Cross Society, he said.
Khaykhamphithoun thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for supporting his country over the years, expressing his hope that the long-standing ties between the two countries will continue to thrive.
For her part, Hoa said that during the visit, the VRC and the Laos Red Cross Society will review their cooperation outcomes over the years and map out new collaboration plans for the future./.
Welcoming the VRC delegation’s visit, the Lao Deputy PM held that it will make important contributions to the celebration of the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 45 years of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.
The visit will also help foster the cooperation and mutual support between the VRC and the Laos Red Cross Society, he said.
Khaykhamphithoun thanked the Government and people of Vietnam for supporting his country over the years, expressing his hope that the long-standing ties between the two countries will continue to thrive.
For her part, Hoa said that during the visit, the VRC and the Laos Red Cross Society will review their cooperation outcomes over the years and map out new collaboration plans for the future./.