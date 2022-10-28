Politics Association honoured for boosting ties with Czech Republic A friendship exchange programme to mark the 104th founding anniversary of the Czechoslovak Republic (now the Czech Republic) (October 28, 1918-2022) and the 25th of the Vietnam – Czech Friendship Association (VCFA) took place in Hanoi on October 27.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi The Vietnam – Algeria Friendship Association (VAFA) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties (October 28, 1962-2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Two more prosecuted in bribery case at foreign ministry Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of Office and spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 27 that as a result of further investigation into the bribery case that happened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the investigation agency has issued decisions to prosecute, arrest, and search the residences and workplaces of two more defendants.