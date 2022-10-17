Society ASEAN expands cooperarion with parners to promote digital transformation in education Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 14 chaired the 6th ASEAN Plus Three Education Ministers Meeting (APT EMM) and the 6th East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting (EAS EMM).

Society Vietnam calls on joint efforts of ASEAN to maintain learning activities Vietnam has called on all ASEAN countries to work together to build and implement proper and effective education policies, thus restoring and maintaining the continuity of learning activities, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam stated at the opening of the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi on October 13.