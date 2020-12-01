Hosts and guests at the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The Lao Embassy in Hanoi hosted a reception on December 1 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1945 – 2020).

Prominent among the guests were Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Addressing the event, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang stressed that the birth of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic 45 years ago opened up a new era in which the Lao people can decide their own fate and become the real owner of a free and independent country.



He went on to say that over the past 45 years, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the country has experienced remarkable changes in all fields, with political stability, ensured social order, unceasingly socio-economic development and high economic growth.



The ambassador expressed his thanks on behalf of the Lao Party, State and people to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their great support and valuable assistance for Laos’ revolutionary cause both during the resistance war for national salvation and the current period of national construction and defence.



He emphasized that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries have been unceasingly strengthened. In the context of a changing world and negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laos and Vietnam continue to do their best to constantly develop the bilateral partnership in all fields.



In her remarks, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong congratulated Laos on its great historic accomplishments in national development and defence.



She said under the close instruction of leaders of the two countries, the Vietnam-Laos cooperation has been expanding, bringing practical benefits to their people, despite the rapid and complicated developments in the world and regional situations. She highlighted increasingly trustful and close political and diplomatic ties, along with effective economic-security-defence-border cooperation, which contributed to ensuring political stability and social order and safety in each country. The two countries have always coordinated and supported each other at regional and international forums.



Phong wished the fraternal Lao people even greater achievements in the cause of national development and defence, and in implementing the Resolution of the 10th National Congress of the LPRP, towards a successful 11th National Congress of the LPRP./.