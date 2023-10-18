Lao ethnics in Dien Bien province preserving brocade weaving
Generations of the Lao ethnic people in Na Sang village, Nua Ngam commune, Dien Bien district, Dien Bien province have worked hard to preserve their traditional craft of brocade weaving.
Lao ethnic people dye their brocade. (Photo: VNA)
A young Lao woman weaves brocade. (Photo: VNA)
Brocade of the Lao ethnic minority people in Dien Bien province features exotic patterns. (Photo: VNA)
The Lao people’s brocade weaving is a sophisticated process, with all steps done by hand. (Photo: VNA)
The distinctive patterns of Lao brocade. (Photo: VNA)