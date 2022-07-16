Lao Federation of Trade Unions delegation visits Ha Nam
A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 16.
Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Truong Quoc Huy informed them of the locality’s socio-economic development.
Ha Nam is focusing on developing industry, and currently has about 170,000 workers who are members of trade unions. The province has paid attention to well implementing salary policy and housing for them, Huy said.
He expressed his hope that after this meeting, the two sides will exchange experience to continue maintaining a good relationship and building a strong trade union which is a reliable support for employees.
The Lao official said her visit aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries as well as their trade union.
She said she hopes the two countries’ trade union will work to promote the protection of labourers’ rights and interests./.