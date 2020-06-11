Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong (second from left) presents a flower bouquet to the last COVID-19 patient to leave the hospital in Laos (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Government announced an initial victory in the battle against COVID-19 after all the 19 patients were discharged from hospitals and no new cases were reported for 59 consecutive days.

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith told a media conference in Vientiane on June 10 that the achievement is the first significant step made possible by the contribution of people from all walks of Lao society, who implemented the measures responsibly.

There were several other factors that contributed to the victory, including the early imposition of prevention and control measures and greater importance attached to fighting the pandemic by the country's leadership.

Timely and effective support and assistance from all sectors, international organisations and friendly countries gave a significant boost to these efforts, he added.

Despite the achievement, the Lao PM warned all sectors not to be careless, saying Laos is currently facing, and will in the future face, sensitive and challenging situations.

He said the government will continue to assess the situation and revise prevention and control measures accordingly and appropriately in order to normalise the people's lives and resume business operations gradually.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24, and the last patient was discharged on June 9. The country had launched its fight against COVID-19 more than two months ago.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities said the country reported neither new cases nor deaths on June 11 for the first time in three weeks, marking the 17th day without community transmissions.

The Southeast Asian nation confirmed a total of 3,125 infections and 58 fatalities./.