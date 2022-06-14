ASEAN Malaysia identifies 46 technological solutions to address food security Malaysia has identified a total of 46 technological solutions, ready to help handle food security issues, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Adham Baba.

ASEAN ASEAN special envoy to visit Myanmar this month ASEAN special envoy, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will make his second trip to Myanmar, on June 29-30 to follow up on the implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus (5PC).

ASEAN Vietnam attends 28th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China should utilise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in late November 2021, to cope with traditional and non-traditional challenges amid the present complicated situation, Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has said.

World Shangri-La Dialogue: US reaffirms commitment to Southeast Asian countries US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on June 10 reaffirmed to his Southeast Asian counterparts Washington's strong commitment to the region through the maintenance of an open, inclusive and rules-based security environment.