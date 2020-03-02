World Myanmar seizes drugs, equipment worth 27 million USD Myanmar soldiers swooped on several illicit drugs labs to seize nearly 27 million USD of narcotics, chemicals and equipment, military newspaper The Myawady said on March 2.

World Dozens held hostage at Manila mall Around 30 people have been held hostage by an armed man at the Greenhills V-Mall in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on March 2.

World Thailand’s tourism seriously affected by COVID-19 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has cut its estimate for international arrivals to Thailand to 33 million in 2020, down 3 million from the latest target and nearly 7 million compared to the record figure of 39.8 million recorded last year.

World Thailand MotoGP postponed, Qatar MotoGP cancelled due to COVID-19 The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to take place in Thailand later this month, will be postponed due to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) epidemic, Thai Deputy Prime Minister cum Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on March 2.