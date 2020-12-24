Lao gov't urges people to continue COVID-19 prevention measures
The Lao Government has urged authorities and people to remain vigilant and continue to implement preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong (Photo: https://nhandan.com.vn/)
Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Government has urged authorities and people to remain vigilant and continue to implement preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
International checkpoints remain closed for ordinary travel, except essential crossings for Lao and foreign nationals who are permitted by the task force committee, Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong told a press conference in Vientiane on December 23.
Traditional and local border checkpoints are also closed, except those permitted by the Lao Government for goods transport, he said.
International charter flights from countries that are experiencing an outbreak must be suspended.
The Lao Government will continue to suspend the issuing of tourist visas for anyone traveling from or transiting via countries where a COVID-19 outbreak is taking place, said Bounkong.
Foreign diplomats, the staff of international organisations, experts, investors, business people, technical staff, and workers deemed essential for projects in Laos could enter the country upon approval by the task force committee, the minister said.
The Lao government urged authorities countrywide to continue monitoring people entering Laos. People entering Laos will be sent to quarantine centers for 14 days and the temperature of each person entering Laos must be checked.
Bounkong said that the Lao authorities prohibit organising any event, party or celebration in order to avoid gatherings.
The Lao government urged the relevant sector to continue spreading the message regarding the danger of COVID-19, and methods and measures for protecting themselves.
The total number of confirmed cases in Laos remained at 41, of them 37 patients have recovered./.