In an interview to VNA, the official, who is also head of the SOM ASEAN of Laos, said Vietnam’s role in the context of the pandemic is extremely important. He further added that Vietnam is playing the key role in organising the implementation of agreements reached by ASEAN leaders.

On the adjustments of the agenda Vietnam has implemented for the chairmanship year, the Lao official highlighted that time has proven that measures taken by Vietnam are very good.

The rest of the year will see many things to be done and Vietnam, as the ASEAN Chair, will have a very important role to play in pushing and organising the implementation of the initiatives as well as priorities, he said.

The official also expressed his belief that under the leading of Vietnam, ASEAN will together advance to successes./.

VNA