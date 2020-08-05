World Japan to promote trade document digitalization platform to ASEAN The Japanese Government plans to promote a platform to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for digitalizing all trade-related documents, Kyodo News cited sources close to the matter as reporting on August 5.

ASEAN Myanmar provides aid for street children during COVID-19 pandemic Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5 to discuss cooperation orientations between the two sides in the coming time and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

World ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.