Lao holds flag-raising ceremony to mark ASEAN 53rd anniversary
A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at the office of the Lao Foreign Ministry in Vientiane to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
An ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony held at the office of the Lao Foreign Ministry in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the August 4 event, Lao Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith stressed that over the past 53 years, the regional bloc has made considerable contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world over. He also highlighted the successes recorded at the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings held only with Vietnam on the chair.
According to him, over the past 23 years since Laos joined ASEAN, the country has taken an active part in the grouping’s orientations, helping raised its role at regional and international arenas.
The Lao official reaffirmed his country’s commitments to continuing its active part in the ASEAN orientations towards the realisation of the building of the ASEAN Community by 2025. He also spoke highly of support, assistance and cooperation from all the other ASEAN member countries and dialogue partners which, he said, have helped Laos implement fully and effectively its commitments as a member of the ASEAN over the past 23 years./.
