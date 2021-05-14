Lao leader thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith has thanked Vietnamese leaders for their messages of sympathies over the COVID-19 situation in Laos.
In a thank-you letter to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Thongloun Sisoulith said the Vietnamese leaders’ messages have vividly demonstrated the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
The Lao leader also highlighted Vietnam’s valuable, timely and effective support to Laos in personnel, medical supplies and medicines, saying the assistance has significantly contributed to the pandemic fight in his country.
“We always keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, and highly value the measures taken by the Vietnamese Party and government to contain the pandemic,” he said.
Vietnam is one of the countries that have reaped great successes in COVID-19 prevention and control which have been lauded by the international community, the Lao leader continued.
“We believe that under the leadership of the Community Party of Vietnam and with the great national unity bloc, Vietnam will beat COVID-19,” he said, pledging that Laos will closely cooperate with Vietnam to win over the pandemic./.