Politics Vietnam, Netherlands promoting people-to-people diplomacy The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) hosted a ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Politics Vietnam News Agency debuts special news website on elections The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 14 officially launched a special news website on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, at https://baucuquochoi.vn.

Politics More congratulations to National Assembly Chairman More foreign legislative leaders have cabled their congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

Politics National Assembly Chairman welcomes Chinese Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that developing Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic partnership is a consistent policy, a strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy.