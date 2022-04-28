Lao leaders affirm giving priority to strengthening friendship, solidarity, cooperation with Vietnam
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Party, State, and people always attach importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the nation’s sound friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stated Lao leaders while hosting visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 28.
The Vietnamese FM paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane in the framework of his official visit to Laos.
Son informed the Lao leaders on the outcomes of the ninth foreign ministerial-level political consultation co-chaired by him and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.
The Vietnamese minister affirmed that he will work closely with the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, competent agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two countries and commitments made at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Intergovernmental Committee, as well as to organise major events during the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.
Agreeing with Son on the importance of these tasks, Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith suggested the two countries increase the exchange of Party building experience; further improve the efficiency and quality of their economic, trade and investment cooperation; and promote communications and education about their special solidarity especially for the young generations.
PM Phankham Viphavanh highlighted the need to maintain the sides’ high-level exchanges and contacts in various forms and expressed his wish that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh would pay an official visit at a suitable time in the future.
The Lao PM requested the countries further coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached at the 44th meeting and step up the conduction of their joint projects.
NA leader Xaysomphone Phomvihane said the Vietnamese and Lao parliaments have deepened their collaboration toward effectiveness. He agreed to work with the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam to strengthen coordination and supervision and create favourable conditions for the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries.
The Lao NA is eager to welcome Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Laos in the time to come, he said.
Son is on a three-day official visit to Laos, starting from April 27./.