Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 26.

Politics Deputy PM works with WTO deputy director-general in Geneva Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visited the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva and worked with its Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen on May 25 afternoon (local time).

Politics Vietnam, India boost comprehensive strategic partnership The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on May 26 jointly organised a dialogue themed “Strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership".

Politics HCM City, Lao capital step up cooperation A visiting high-level delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on May 26 held talks with a delegation of the Lao capital Vientiane, headed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Anouphap Tounalom.