Lao leaders appreciate Ho Chi Minh City-Vientiane cooperation
A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, paid courtesy visits to top leaders of Laos on May 26 during their working visit to the neighbouring country.
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (Photo: VNA)
During the meetings, Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Xinlavong Khoutphaythoun all spoke highly of the cooperation between the Vietnamese southern hub and Lao capital Vientiane as well as other localities of Laos.
They affirmed that the Lao people are always grateful for HCM City’s support for and cooperation with not only Vientiane, Savannakhet and Champasak which have twin relations with the city, but also other Lao localities.
The visit of the HCM City delegation will contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the Lao leaders said.
They expressed a wish that HCM City will continue to share its experience in economic development with Vientiane and other Lao localities.
The visiting HCM City official expressed his joy at the development of the Vietnam-Laos ties in all aspects despite the unforeseeable and complex regional and international situations as well as difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He reported to the Lao leaders the outcomes of his talks earlier on the day with the Secretary of the Party Committee of Vientiane, Anouphap Tounalom. The two cities will join hands to hold activities during the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, and further promote their partnership in various fields. They will also increase people-to-people exchanges and educate young generations on the history of the traditional special and great friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples.
Earlier the same day, the HCM City delegation laid a wreath at the monument to Lao war heros and war martyrs in Vientiane and visited the Vientiane-HCM City Friendship High School./.