Politics HCM City get-together marks Cuba’s 61st National Day A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7 to celebrate the 61st National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959).

Politics Vietnam sends sympathies to Indonesia over floods Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 6 extended sympathies to Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over recent flooding triggered by heavy rains in West Java.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to further enhance political trust Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu expressed their delight at the impressive development of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past years, during their talks in Hanoi on January 6.

Politics NA Vice Chairman receives Hungary’s ruling Party delegation Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien received in Hanoi on January 6 a delegation of Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance, led by its Vice President Katalin Novak.