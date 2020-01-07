Lao leaders hail procuracy cooperation with Vietnam
Top Lao leaders on January 7 applauded the effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and its Lao counterpart over the past time.
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Top Lao leaders on January 7 applauded the effective cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam and its Lao counterpart over the past time.
Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Vorachith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou of Laos made the appraisals while receiving Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam Le Minh Tri, who is on a working visit to Laos from January 7-9.
The Lao leaders highly evaluated the two sides’ plan to sign an agreement on judicial assistance in criminal matters on January 8, to replace the similar pact inked in 1998, saying the new one will create a good legal foundation and contribute to perfecting the legal system on the mutual judicial assistance.
They asked the two agencies to join hands in realising the agreement in a rapid and effective way.
The leaders suggested expanding partnerships between people’s procuracies of provinces along the common border to those at the district level, thus helping to enhance collaboration between Vietnam and Laos in combating crime, including organised and cross-border crime.
They said the Vietnamese delegation’s presence at a meeting celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of the Lao people’s procuracy sector, scheduled on January 9, demonstrates the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the people’s procuracies and the two countries at large.
For his part, Tri said Vietnamese and Lao people’s procuracies have regularly exchanged professional experience, especially in crime and corruption prevention and control.
To strengthen cooperation between the people’s procuracies of border provinces, the mechanism of conference for people’s procuracies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces has been set up, he said.
Besides, the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam has paid attention to forging cooperation with its Lao counterpart in personnel training, Tri added./.