Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam (L) and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihanne. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam and his delegation on March 6 paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihanne, and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.



The Vietnamese official informed Xaysomphone and Sinlavong about the outcomes of cooperation between the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs, and cooperation orientations in the future.



The Lao leaders affirmed that the visit will contribute to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos and the two NAs' agencies in charge of ethnic affairs in particular.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s experience in ethnic affairs and rural development, they hoped that Vietnam would continue assisting and sharing its invaluable experience with Laos in the field.



They suggested the Vietnamese NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs continue effectively realising the memoranda of understanding on cooperation to bring benefits to the people of the two countries.



In the morning of the same day, Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam held talks with head of the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs Khamchanh Sotapaserth, during which they agreed to further their comprehensive cooperation and continue with exchanges to boost bilateral ties.



In the afternoon, the Vietnamese delegation partnered with the Lao NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs to hold a seminar to share experience in building laws, supervising the enforcement of ethnic, sustainable poverty reduction policies and ensuring social welfare for citizens./.