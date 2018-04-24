Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Volachith (R) receives NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Volachith and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith hosted separate receptions in Vientiane on April 24 for a high-level delegation from the National Assembly of Vietnam led by Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.The Lao leaders spoke highly of the Vietnamese delegation’s official visit to Laos, expressing their belief that it will significantly contribute to enhancing the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States and people of the two nations.Party General Secretary and President Bounnhang Volachith said he was delighted to see the development of cooperative ties between Vietnam and Laos in various fields over the past time, especially relations between the two legislative agencies thanks to the regular exchange of delegations, organisation of workshops to share experiences in law-making, and mutual assistance at regional and global forums.He took this occasion to thank the Party, National Assembly and Government of Vietnam for their great assistance to Laos over the past time, particularly in building a new National Assembly House for Laos and constructing schools in Bolikhamsay and Champasak provinces as gifts presented by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Tran Dai Quang.The top Lao leader also thanked Vietnam for enabling Laos to develop wharves at Vung Ang port in the central province of Ha Tinh, which is vital for the shipment of Lao goods.For her part, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong affirmed that the visit aims to reinforce the long-standing friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos as well as promote the sound collaboration between the two legislative bodies.