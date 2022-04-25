Lao leaders show belief in CPV leadership
The high-ranking leaders of Laos expressed their belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will continue to obtain new greater achievements in the renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.
General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath received head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia in Vientiane on April 25.
During the meetings, Nghia congratulated Laos on its great achievements in all fields after more than 35 years of reform, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State and people totally support the renewal cause of Laos. He said he believes under the leadership of the LPRP, the management of the Lao government and the supervision from the Lao NA, the country will make more achievements and successfully realise the Resolution of the LPRP’s 11th Congress.
He briefed the leaders on the outcomes of the talks between the two commissions for information and education and how they will work together to prepare for the celebrations of the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
The Lao hosts suggested the two sides continue closely coordinating, increasing exchange of theoretical and practical issues and promoting cooperation in personnel training for the two Parties, sharing experience in Party building, and jointly organising meaningful activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Thongloun Sisoulith proposed the two nations step up multifaceted cooperation in economy, trade and investment. He wanted more Vietnamese major corporations to invest in Laos so as to make the bilateral economic partnership match with the political and security ties.
He also expected the two commissions to better raise public awareness of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship, particularly among the young generations.
Saysomphone Phomvihane took the occasion to thank Vietnam for financing the construction of the new NA building and pledged that the Lao parliament will enhance cooperation with its Vietnamese counterpart, particularly at multilateral mechanisms.
General Chansamone Chanyalath, meanwhile, unveiled that the Lao Ministry of National Defence plans to collaborate with its Vietnamese counterpart and authorities to produce a documentary film on West Truong Son relic and Ho Chi Minh Trail.
Nghia later met with Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket on the afternoon./.