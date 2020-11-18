Lao legislature’s 10th session concludes
The 10th session of the 13th National Assembly of Laos wrapped up on November 17, with many policies on economic recovery and five laws adopted.
Lao National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathoutou (Photo: VNA)
During the three-week meeting, the Lao legislators discussed measures to overcome economic difficulties and ease the burden caused by national debts, as proposed by the government.
In her closing remarks, Lao National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathoutou highlighted the achievements reaped during the session, and hailed the government’s efforts in containing COVID-19.
She called on the government to make greater efforts in order to address economic issues and assist residents affected by the severer floods in the central and southern regions over the past time.
At this meeting, also the last session of the 13th legislature, the deputies adopted reports on the implementation of the 2020 socio-economic development plan, budget for 2020 and plans for 2021.
They also looked at the draft socio-economic development plan during the 2021-2025 period, and approved a master plan of Vientiane.
Four new laws and a revised law also sailed through the legislature./.