Politics ASEAN 2020: 17th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting’s preparatory meeting The ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials' Meeting on Energy convened in the form of a video conference on November 18 in preparations for the 17th ASEAN Plus Three Ministers on Energy Meeting.

ASEAN ASEAN works to promote rights of women, children A virtual launch ceremony was held on November 17 for the regional report on promoting sustainable integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

Politics Embassy makes efforts to perform Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has worked hard to perform the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB), according to Ambassador Le Linh Lan.