Lao localities, agencies extend Tet greetings to Nghe An
Bolikhamxay province's delegation extend Tet greetings to Nghe An. (Photo: truyenhinhnghean.vn)Nghe An (VNA) – A number of delegations from Lao agencies and localities have visited their counterparts in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year, which falls in late January.
On January 9, Nghe An received delegations from Bolikhamxay, Houaphan and Xiangkhouang provinces who came to extended New Year greetings.
Earlier on January 7, a delegation from the Military High Command of Houaphan province also visited Nghe An and extended New Year wishes to the provincial Military High Command.
Nghe An shares nearly 469 km of borderline with three Lao provinces of Houaphan, Xiangkhouang and Bolikhamxay.
Since April 16, 2013, the People’s Committee of the province issued a directive on the implementation of a movement to set up of twinning relations between residential areas along the shared border.
On August 18 the same year, in Nghe An capital of Vinh city, provincial leaders held talks with their counterparts from the three Lao localities, during which participants signed a memorandum of understanding on coordination in organising the movement.
Over the past nearly 10 years, 21 pairs of hamlets of Vietnam and Laos have established their twinning relations, along with eight border posts of Vietnam and public security units of Laos.
On special occasions of the two countries such as traditional New Year and festivals, the two sides have visited and extended greetings to each other, and worked together to organise cultural and sports activities, thus strengthening mutual understanding and trust between peoples of the two sides as well as their solidarity in building a shared border of peace, cooperation and development./.