Hanoi promotes regional linkages for development Hanoi authorities have been aware of the importance of production, districbution and demand-supply linkages with other localities to the development of the capital city.

Resilient firms see good chance to bounce back: Vietnam Report Although the 2020-2022 period was a tough time for both State-owned and private enterprises due to macro-economic fluctuations after the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided a good chance for businesses that managed to exist and make breakthrough growth, according to a report by Vietnam Report JSC.

Masan to build 149 million USD foodstuff centre in Hau Giang Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has received permission to invest 3.5 trillion VND (149 million USD) in a Foodstuff Industry Centre project in Hau Giang province to produce foodstuff and cosmetic products.

Reference exchange rate up 20 VND at week's beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on July 18, up 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 15).