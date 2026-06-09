Lao media highlight deepening Vietnam–Laos cooperation

Vientiane (VNA) – Major Lao media outlets on June 8 gave extensive coverage to the growing cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, underscoring the two countries’ commitment to further tightening their special relationship during Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s official visit to Vietnam.

Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), along with the Lao News Agency (KPL), Lao National Radio, Vientiane Times, Lao Security News and Laophattana News, reported that PM Sonexay’s visit from June 7–9 and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) reflected the two neighbours’ determination to deepen their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

According to the reports, the Lao and Vietnamese Prime Ministers held talks on June 7, during which they briefed each other on their respective internal situations and expressed satisfaction with the socio-economic achievements recorded by the two sides. They highly valued the continued development of bilateral ties, particularly the strong political trust maintained through regular exchanges of meetings at all levels.

The post published on the official Facebook page of the Pasaxon newspaper (Photo: Screenshot)

Lao media described the recent exchange of state visits by the top leaders of both countries following their respective party congresses as a key milestone, demonstrating that the two nations place the highest priority on the relationship.

The reports noted that the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States remain united in efforts to further strengthen political cooperation, enhance defence and security collaboration to address non-traditional challenges, and effectively implement high-level agreements and outcomes of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including outcomes of the 48th session of the Vietnam - Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

The newspapers also highlighted the two nations’ commitment to facilitate trade and investment; expand cooperation in education and high-quality human resource training; closely coordinate to prepare for the Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027; pay attention to promoting public awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the significance of the special bilateral relationship.

PM Sonexay’s official visit to Vietnam marks his first overseas trip since being re-elected for another term in office. The visit is expected to make an important contribution to preserving, nurturing, and further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos, helping their brotherly relationship continue to flourish and grow ever closer, the articles stressed.

During talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, PM Sonexay reaffirmed that Laos always attaches special importance and gives the highest priority to preserving and strengthening the Laos–Vietnam special relationship. He also highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiative in launching and successfully organising the AFF since 2024.

During the visit, the two sides signed four cooperation agreements covering finance, ethnic and religious affairs, education, and transportation, helping translate the Laos–Vietnam strategic cohesion agreed upon by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries.

PM Sonexay and his entourage laid wreaths at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi./.

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