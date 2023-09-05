A statue of President Ho Chi Minh (R) and President Kaysone Phomvihane (Photo: VNA) Vientiane (VNA) – Major media outlets of



Pasaxon (People) newspaper, which speaks for the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, ran a story spotlighting the strong bonding between the two neighbours throughout the history and during the national construction and defence in each country.



People of the two nations have worked together in reinforcing ties between the two countries, it noted, affirming that the bilateral relationship has become a priceless treasure, a motivation and an important factor for the success of the revolution in each country. It also underlined the need for the current generation to protect, inherit and promote this special ties for future generations.



The article underscored that the two countries have prioritised and created optimal conditions for each other for common development, and reviewed the achievements in bilateral partnership in all fields, including politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy, trade-investment, and education-training.



Currently, although the world and the region are experiencing many complicated and unpredictable developments, Vietnam and Laos are still coordinating closely in implementing cooperation agreements and plans with fruitful results in all fields, while staying persistent to the constant policy of continuously protecting and promoting their friendship.



The article concluded with an affirmation that despite any difficulties, Vietnam and Laos are determined to maintain, protect, and develop their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership.



It noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Laos gave each other great support, showing the tradition of solidarity between the two peoples, enabling each country to overcome the pandemic, recover their socio-economic development, and continue to develop sustainably.

Meanwhile, Laos's national news agency PathetLao also posted an article affirming that the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam have been continuously strengthened.

It noted that since the Indochinese Communist Party was set up by President Ho Chi Minh, the three Indochinese countries have walked hand in hand to fight common enemies for independence and freedom.

It highlighted that over the past 61 years, Vietnam and Laos have stood by each other to overcome all challenges to gain glorious victories in both countries.



The strong comradeship, brotherhood and close friendship have linked the two countries, it said, underlining that the bilateral relationship is a special one that can be found nowhere else in the world, which will continue to expand and last forever./.

