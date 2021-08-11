Lao media spotlight success of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit
The Lao media continue running articles on the official friendly visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, all describing the trip from August 9-10 a success.
Lao newspapers running articles on the official friendly visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao media continue running articles on the official friendly visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, all describing the trip from August 9-10 a success.
Phuc’s visit and his activities made headlines on major newspapers of Laos such as Pasaxon, PathetLao, LaoPatthana and Vientiane Mai.
Pasaxon, the mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), published on the front page an article titled “Outcomes of the Vietnamese President's official friendly visit to the Lao PDR”. The article affirmed that the visit has made an important contribution to strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.
The article also reviewed the talks between the two top leaders, during which they affirmed to continue developing the bilateral relations in a deeper and more effective and substantive manner, and agreed to designate 2022 as “Year of Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship” to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Along with the visit’s outcomes, the Lao press also published many articles about the handover of the new Lao National Assembly House - a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Lao sides, and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's attendance and speech at the Lao National Assembly./.