ASEAN ASEAN, Pacific island nations bolster labour cooperation with Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC), on August 10 presided over a meeting between representatives of ASEAN nations and Pacific island countries on labour issues.

World AIIB disburses 310 mln USD loan for Indonesia’s power project The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has begun disbursing the 310 million USD loan, which was approved in February 2021, for the Indonesia national power company PT PLN.

World HCM City's official attends meeting of North East Asia regional governments Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the 13th plenary meeting of the Association of North East Asia Regional Governments (NEAR), which was held virtually on August 10.

World Cambodia vaccinates over 50 percent of population Cambodia's National Committee for Immunization against COVID-19 announced that as of August 8, nearly 51 percent of the country's population of 16 million people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.