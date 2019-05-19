The arrested are 42-year-old Thao Denh Cha, residing in Phon Na My hamlet, Nam Bac district, Luang Prabang province; and 22-year-old Thao Na Song from Hua Na hamlet, Nam Bac district. (Photo: VNA)

– Border guards of the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien and Lao competent forces on May 18 arrested two Lao men for smuggling 120,000 meth pills.The arrested are 42-year-old Thao Denh Cha, residing in Phon Na My hamlet, Nam Bac district, Luang Prabang province; and 22-year-old Thao Na Song from Hua Na hamlet, Nam Bac district.Both were captured in Nam Thon hamlet, Nam Bac district, with the meth pills, together with two mobile phones and other objects.The men confessed that they had received the meth at the Golden Triangle - a mountainous area on the borders of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, and were on their way to trade it with a Vietnamese.They were handed over to Luang Prabang’s security force for treatment.-VNA