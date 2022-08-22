Lao Minister of Justice Phayvy Siboualipha speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao Ministry of Justice led by Minister Phayvy Siboualipha paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on August 21.



Welcoming the delegation, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy briefed the guests on the locality’s socio-economic development.



Huy expressed his hope that in the coming time, the Lao ministry will have more activities in Vietnam in general and in Ha Nam province in particular, to promote cooperation and foster the special solidarity and friendship that have been cultivated by the leaders of the two Parties, States and peoples.

He also expected that the ministry will provide timely legal support for the province’s enterprises investing in the neighbouring country.



For his part, the Lao official said that over the past time, his ministry and Vietnam have implemented many cooperation activities, in which Vietnam has actively supported the Lao judicial sector in human resources training.



He said that his visit aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries as well as their judicial sectors.



The Lao delegation also visited Tam Chuc National Tourist Area in Kim Bang district’s Ba Sao township on this occasion./.