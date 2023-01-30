Lao NA approves series of personnel adjustments
The Standing Committee of the 9th Lao National Assembly (NA) approved a host of personnel adjustments at its monthly regular meeting on December 30.
The adjustments were made at the proposal of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.
Accordingly, Minister of Finance Bounchom Oubonpasert, Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone, and Minister of Energy and Mines Daovong Phonkeo were transferred to new positions in the provinces of Savannakhet, Luang Namtha, and Salavan, respectively.
Officials replacing them were also appointed, including Governor of Savannakhet Santiphap Phomvihane as the new finance minister, and Governor of Salavan Phonxay Sayasone as the new energy and mines minister./.