ASEAN Malaysia expects tourist arrivals to quadruple in 2023 Malaysia’s Kenanga Research (Kenanga) expects tourist arrivals in the country to jump almost four-fold to 9.6 million in 2023 from an estimated 2.5 million a year ago.

World Malaysia, Singapore promote bilateral economic cooperation Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will make an official visit to Singapore on January 30 at the invitation of Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

World Thailand, Laos boost negotiations on trans-border rail link Thailand and Laos are in negotiations about the potential of a China-Laos-Thailand railway link which could cut cargo transport costs by 30%-50% in three to five years, according to the Thai Department of Rail Transport (DRT).

ASEAN Indonesia kicks off 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship President Joko Widodo officially kicked off Indonesia’s 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship at a launching event in Jakarta on January 29.