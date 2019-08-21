Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Bounpone Bouttanavong (L) and Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Bounpone Bouttanavong paid a working trip to the central coastal city of Da Nang on August 21, as part of his Vietnam visit from August 19 – 24.



At a reception for the Lao guest, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia made known the city’s socio-economic performance, its policies for tourism, high-tech agriculture and health services.



He said Da Nang has so far signed cooperation agreements with five Lao localities, and offered an aid of nearly 100 billion VND (4.34 million USD) to them.



The host expressed his wish that leaders of the Lao legislature would continue helping firms and localities foster ties with Da Nang counterparts, contributing to each side’s socio-economic development.



Bouttanavong, for his part, wished that Da Nang and Lao localities would enhance cooperation, especially in tourism.



The Lao NA always offers favourable conditions to enterprises and localities that hold partnerships with Da Nang, he said.



He hoped that Da Nang will provide further assistance for Lao businesses.



On August 22, the Lao delegation will make fact-finding trips to Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Hoa Khanh industrial zone.-VNA