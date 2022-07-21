Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack (second, L) present a souvenir to representatives of Hoa Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) - A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachack paid a working trip to the northern province of Hoa Binh on July 21.



During a meeting with local leaders, Xayachack, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group, expressed her joy at the outstanding achievements made by Hoa Binh, and wished the two sides to continue promoting their close attachment and extensive diplomatic relations.

For his part, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Van Tuan stressed that Hoa Binh will continue to give priority to promoting friendship and cooperation with localities in Laos, and expand collaboration to new fields.



Hoa Binh will create favourable conditions for exchange and experience sharing activities, and cooperation between Party organisations and specialised agencies of the province with Lao localities, he said.



The close and reliable political relationship between the two Parties and States is a solid foundation for orienting cooperation between the two nations across all fields, he noted.



Hoa Binh province was honoured to be selected by the Party and State to help Laos organise the preparatory Congress and the Second Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in December 1971 at the provincial Military Command headquarters, which has been recognised as a national relic site.



Provincial authorities have signed multiple agreements with Luang Prabang and Houaphan provinces of Laos, contributing to preserving and promoting the traditional solidarity and special friendship between the two countries in general, as well as between Hoa Binh and the two Lao localities in particular./.