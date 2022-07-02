World Thailand to speed up EV production plans Thailand is speeding up its plan to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) for domestic use by 2023.

World Vietnam reaffirms support for UN Secretary-General’s appeal for global ceasefire Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire while attending a dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York on June 28.

World Top legislator’s UK visit comes in opportune and important time: APPG Chair The official visit to the UK by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has come in a very opportune and important time, as the two countries are seeking ways to deepen their parliamentary and political dialogues, said Mr Wayne David MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Vietnam.

World Malaysia to spend 20 billion USD on subsidies in 2022 The total amount of subsidies for Malaysian people is expected to reach near 80 billion RM (nearly 20 billion USD) in 2022, according to Malaysian Minister of Finance Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.