Lao National Assembly convenes 6th session
Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The 6th session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos was opened in Vientiane on October 31 to look into major national matters.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Lao NA Saysomphone Phomvihane said legislators will consider and approve some reports, including one on the implementation of the national socio-economic development plan for 2021-2023 and orientations for 2023-2025, and another on the implementation of national programmes on handling economic difficulties and anti-drug.
The meeting will also review the enforcement of laws on national defence and security, he said, adding that the lawmakers are expected to scrutinise eight draft laws, of them two new and six amended.
The session will last until November 22./.