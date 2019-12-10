Politics HCM City, China’s Chongqing step up cooperation Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Phan Thi Thang hosted a reception for Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chongqing Municipal People’s Congress Du Liming in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.

Politics NA leader visits Vietnamese embassy, TH Group’s project in Russia National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the hi-tech dairy farm of TH Group in Volokolamsk district of Moscow Oblast on December 10, part of her official visit to Russia.

Politics Mass mobilisation official hosts Lao guest Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 10 for Vice President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Chanthavong Xenamatmonti.

Politics Hanoi commits all possible support for Japanese investors Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has affirmed that Hanoi always provides all possible support for foreign investors and those from Japan in particular.