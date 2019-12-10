Lao National Assembly delegation visits Da Nang
Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia (R) presents a gift to Chairman Bounpone Sisoulath of the Lao National Assembly’s Economic, Technology and Environment Committee at the meeting on December 10 (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao National Assembly’s Economic, Technology and Environment Committee led by the committee’s Chairman Bounpone Sisoulath had a working session with the Party Committee of the central city of Da Nang on December 10.
At the meeting, Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia said Da Nang’s location in the East-West Economic Corridor is convenient for the city to develop trade with Laos.
He asked Chairman Bounpone Sisoulath to propose the Lao NA and Government continue developing the East-West Economic Corridor, thus facilitating the trade of industrial and agricultural products between Vietnam’s central provinces and Laos’s southern localities.
The Lao NA official praised the development of Da Nang in recent years. He said the city’s sharing of experiences is very useful for his committee in building a five-year development plan for Laos from 2020 to 2025, adding that the committee will ask the Lao NA and Government to push ahead with cooperation with provinces in the East-West Corridor in general and with Da Nang in particular.
Da Nang has so far signed 30 agreements and MoUs with many Lao localities such as Vientiane, Savannakhet, Champasak, Sekong, Saravane, Attapeu, Bolikhamsay and Xaynhaburi, focusing on cooperation on human resources, support for business partnerships, planning, agriculture, health care, education and social-cultural affairs.
The city exported around 23 million USD worth of goods to Laos in the first 10 months of 2019, mostly petrol and rubber and plastic products./.