This is clearly evident in the traditional Bunpimay Festival, which is held annually in Buon Don district for the Lao New Year.

The Bunpimay Festival on April 13-14, which marked the beginning of the Buddhist year of 2567, featured various rituals, including a Buddha bathing ceremony; tying threads around the wrist; building sand stupas; releasing lanterns and floating lamps; and a water splashing festival. The highlight of this year’s festival was the inaugural procession of the Spring Queen.

Alongside the main activities, local people and tourists also immersed themselves in various exciting experiences, such as traditional Lao musical performances, village-style culinary competitions, and displaying the vibrant colours of ethnic costumes from the Central Highlands.

With a joyful atmosphere and spiritual ceremonies, the annual Bunpimay Festival is a time for the Vietnamese-Lao community in Buon Don to reminisce about their roots and continue preserving and conserving cultural values. It’s also an opportunity for tourists to learn about the unique Lao culture in the Central Highlands region./.

