Lao news agency reports on election of top Vietnamese leaders
The Lao news agency (KPL) on April 6 runs an article highlighting the election of Vietnamese leadership positions. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao news agency (KPL) on April 6 run an article highlighting the election of Vietnamese leadership positions.
The 14th Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has focused on electing the country’s top leaders during its 11th sitting – the last of the tenure – which takes place from March 24 to April 8, the KPL said.
Vuong Dinh Hue was elected as Chairman of the 14th NA and of the National Election Council while Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as State President and Pham Minh Chinh as Prime Minister, said the article.
The article said that all the new leaders have left imprint in their previous positions with their hard work, innovation and high responsibility.
It highlighted Phuc’s successful five-year term of office as the Prime Minister who has been firm in mind, key to guide the government in search for proper solutions to many challenges, particularly the COVID-19. During his tenure, Vietnam has maintained relatively high economic growth and stable macro-economy and heightened its role and reputation at the international arena.
The article also highly spoke of new NA Chairman Vuong Duong Hue, who was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in 2016. According to the article, Hue, together with members of the government, has made achievements in stabilising Vietnam’s macro-economy, and spreading the economic gains and new mindsets to rural areas. He has held multiple meetings with relevant ministries, sectors and localities to seek solutions for public debt restructuring and reduction. He has also advised the government and NA to issue a resolution on handling bad debts of credit institutions and to revise the Law on Credit Institutions.
As the Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee over the past year, Hue has created significant changes in the capital city’s political system with his style of “talk less and do more.”
Pham Minh Chinh served as Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee from 2011 – 2015, the article said. He worked hard to accelerate public administrative reforms in the northern province so as to improve local business climate and better serve people. Thanks to his efforts, Quang Ninh has taken the lead in the Public Administration Reform Index for years and succeeded in attracting private investment in infrastructure development.
Elected as a Politburo member and appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission in 2016, Chinh has contributed to streamlining governmental personnel and improving the quality and efficiency of operations of agencies. He has also initiated the launch of the Golden Hammer and Sickle Press Awards honouring journalists and their works about Party building./.