Tourists experience paragliding in Nha Trang city. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Journalists Association's Laophattana newspaper has published an article, appreciating the strong recovery of Vietnam's tourism sector after the country's reopening of borders.



According to the article, Vietnam was one of the first countries to reopen its doors to foreign tourists, and the tourism sector has recovered strongly after more than two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



It cited the bustling atmosphere during the day and night, and the vibrant commercial activities of Hanoi - the thousand-year-old capital of Vietnam - especially the busy streets in the Hoan Kiem Lake area - as a typical example.



The article also introduced tourist destinations and experiences in Vietnam.



Laos is a potential market for Vietnamese tourism. In the first six months of this year, Vietnam received nearly 47,000 Lao tourists, while nearly 50,000 Vietnamese tourists traveled to Laos, accounting for 28% of the total number of international arrivals in the country.



Tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Laos is intensifying within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, attracting the participation of localities, organisations, associations and tourism companies./